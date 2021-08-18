Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 173.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

