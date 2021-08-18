Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,198 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

