Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

