Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 127 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

