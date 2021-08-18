Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $111.62. 210,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.