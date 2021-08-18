Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.09. 43,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.74. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

