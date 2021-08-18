Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Insider William Oberndorf Purchases 1,021,254 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market cap of C$165.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.40. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

