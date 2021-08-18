Boon Sim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ORGN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

