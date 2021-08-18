Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $294,285.54 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $294,285.54 and approximately $59,995.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00010942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00149574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,000.62 or 1.00148008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00880950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.