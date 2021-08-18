Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in July

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,363,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

