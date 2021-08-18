Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Lowered to $44.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.62 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

