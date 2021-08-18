Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Lowered to $44.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.62 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
