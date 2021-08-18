Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock worth $1,044,723. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

