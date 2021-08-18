Bottos (BTO) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $919,363.49 and approximately $40,703.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.