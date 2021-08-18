Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

