Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 155,310 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000.

USRT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,912. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.