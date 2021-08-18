Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $361,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $553,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $418.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $394.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.