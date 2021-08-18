Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

