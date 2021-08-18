Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.61. 7,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

