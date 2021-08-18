Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman forecasts that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.00.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$244.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$249.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$232.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 83.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

