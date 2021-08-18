Bpifrance SA Sells 3,200 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bpifrance SA lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of Bpifrance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bpifrance SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,487. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

