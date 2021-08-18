Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.14

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Brambles Company Profile
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.