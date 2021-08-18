Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.14

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.