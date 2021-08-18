Brenda Eprile Buys 2,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,441,877.94.
Shares of WPRT traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. 453,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$889.97 million and a PE ratio of 30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$16.49.
About Westport Fuel Systems
