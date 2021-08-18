Brian Robie Hedges Sells 6,500 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60.

Shares of RUS opened at C$36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

