Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group’s (NYSE:BRDG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Bridge Investment Group had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Bridge Investment Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.