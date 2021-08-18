Bridge Mutual Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,029.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and $552,029.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

