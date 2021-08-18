Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.74

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 4242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 32.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195,943 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth about $861,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

