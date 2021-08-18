Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CTO Buys $150,000.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

