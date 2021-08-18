Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $50.92

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.92, but opened at $48.29. Brinker International shares last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 19,306 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,547.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

