Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. 84,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

