Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 268,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.