Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

