Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 220,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.