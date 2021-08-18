Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 10,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,070,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.33.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.