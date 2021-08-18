Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.