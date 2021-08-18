Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $19.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $20.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

