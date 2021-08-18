Brokerages Anticipate Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 21.15%.
Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
