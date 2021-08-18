Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $2.41. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($4.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $188.95. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,777. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

