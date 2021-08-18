Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.59. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

