Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $2.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

