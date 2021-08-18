Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $4.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings per share of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.58. 1,081,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,639. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

