Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $268,001. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

