Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.38. 84,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.95. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

