Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 165,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $218,125,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $93,751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

