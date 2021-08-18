Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

