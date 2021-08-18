Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $17.34

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 4,656,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,856. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 107,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

