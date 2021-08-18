Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $15.64

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

