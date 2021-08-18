Brokerages Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT at $129.67

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNKEY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of DNKEY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 13,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.