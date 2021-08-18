Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target at $11.60

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

HMLP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

