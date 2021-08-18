Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $46.25

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,130,766. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

