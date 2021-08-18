Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) PT at €68.50

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.15 ($81.35).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NEM stock traded up €1.58 ($1.86) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €80.54 ($94.75). 102,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €80.38 ($94.56). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.14.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

