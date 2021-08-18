Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $65.36

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.36.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 16,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
