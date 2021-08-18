Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $65.36

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,531 shares of company stock valued at $93,018,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 16,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

